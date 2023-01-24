APEEJAY School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school organised 'Meet and Greet' — an interactive session for parents of Classes Nursery to V. The programme began with the welcome of parents by Aarti Walia. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra conducted a session on students' mental wellbeing. She advised parents to encourage students to do well in studies but not pressurise them. She said the students should decide their own learning process and limit the use of mobile, so that they could put their energy into something creative. Parents should spend quality time with their children. The session was held under the guidance of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra. Besides the session, a parent volunteer programme was launched. Parent volunteerism is a key to overall success of students.
