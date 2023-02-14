Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school hosted a farewell party in the auditorium for the students of Class XII.

The day was made special for the outgoing batch through a cultural programme, which comprised dance, poems, games and singing. Beautiful moments depicting school life were presented through a musical parody.

Students took part in a ramp show. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra and Rajesh Bagga, Director, Apeejay Institute of Management & Technology, wished students a bright future. They advised students to never forget moral values at any stage of life. Sumit Singh Johal was adjudged Mr Apeejay, Yugta Miss Apeejay, Haimanpreet Miss Elegant and Jashandeep Mr Well Dressed. Krishna Pahuja bagged the title of Mr Handsome and Disha won the Miss Well Dressed title. Students were also awarded with special tags and certificates.

The Award of Punctuality was given to Gursimar Singh Chahal. Chahat Sanghu was adjudged Miss Talented, Venuka Miss Gorgeous. The title of Miss Congeniality & Diligence was won by Arveen Kaur Bhatti. Jasleen Parmar bagged the title of Miss Industrious & Diligent while the title of Mr Industrious & Diligent was won by Sukhwinder Singh.