APEEJAY School Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school has organised grooming classes for students. The 10-day programme has been planned for the students of Classes Nursery to V. The programme began with the morning prayer in the auditorium. Teachers told the students about the importance of the same. The purpose of the programme is to educate students about basic etiquettes, table manners, social skills, core values and personality grooming. Coaching on performing arts is also a part of these classes. During the session, students of different classes got a chance to interact with one another.
