Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

Under the guidance of President Sushma Paul Berlia and Principal AK Sharma, the school organised grooming classes for students of classes Nursery to V. The 10-day programme consisted of interactive activities. The little ones learnt table manners, etiquette and ways to maintain their personal hygiene during the self-care sessions. The communication classes enhanced the confidence of the students as they were familiarised with basic rules of telephonic conversation and the impact of using words such as “Thank you” and “sorry” during a routine conversation .They also enjoyed dance, music, outdoor games and created artefacts in the “art n craft” classes. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat kept up the spirit of the students with her presence and participation. Principal AK Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and stated that such initiatives by the school played a vital role in the personality development of the students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled