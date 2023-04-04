Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

Under the guidance of President Sushma Paul Berlia and Principal AK Sharma, the school organised grooming classes for students of classes Nursery to V. The 10-day programme consisted of interactive activities. The little ones learnt table manners, etiquette and ways to maintain their personal hygiene during the self-care sessions. The communication classes enhanced the confidence of the students as they were familiarised with basic rules of telephonic conversation and the impact of using words such as “Thank you” and “sorry” during a routine conversation .They also enjoyed dance, music, outdoor games and created artefacts in the “art n craft” classes. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat kept up the spirit of the students with her presence and participation. Principal AK Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and stated that such initiatives by the school played a vital role in the personality development of the students.