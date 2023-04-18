Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

Students under the guidance of President Sushma Paul Berlia and Principal AK Sharma celebrated Baisakhi in the school. The students were apprised of the historical and religious importance of the harvest festival through speeches, poems and interactive talk in the special morning assembly, which began with Shabad Gayan. Bhangra was performed by the students of the primary section. Toppers of classes VI to IX and XI were awarded with financial incentives -- an initiative by Apeejay Education, New Delhi, for appreciating and encouraging the efforts of the students in academics. Namta Sehgal and Harnimrat Kaur of Class VI, Veer Zorawar Singh from Class VII, Tejas Pal from Class VIII, Misham Bhardwaz from Class IX, Sumit Singh Johal from Class XI (Commerce) and Disha from Class XI (Science) were the recipients of the cash awards. The Principal in his address talked about the importance of leading a life built on virtues of truthfulness, integrity, service and honesty. He also congratulated the academic achievers and wished them good luck for their future.