Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Principal’s Day with enthusiasm. Students expressed their love and respect for thim by presenting a card and a bouquet. Yadunandan Vatts of Class VI recited a self-composed poem on Principal AK Sharma. This was followed by a video and power point presentation on the role of a leader that captured the Principal’s journey. Dance was performed by the students.The Principal in his address appreciated the efforts of the students. He shared some memorable anecdotes from the lives of former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, former US President Abraham Lincoln and Dr Stya Paul - the Founder Chairman of Apeejay Education, New Delhi, and inspired the students to believe in themselves and work hard to achieve their goals in life.