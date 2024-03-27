Apeejay School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar, organises graduation ceremony for UKG, Class V students

The school organised a graduation ceremony for the UKG and Class V students under the guidance of Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairperson, Apeejay Education, co-founder and Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, Chairperson and president, Apeejay Stya and Swaran Group, and Chairperson, Apeejay Stya Education Research Foundation. The chief guest for the event was Principal of the school Sangeeta Nistandra. The ceremony began with a delightful welcome song performed by nursery kids, setting a joyous tone for the event. Following this, ‘graduates’ from UKG and Class V took the centre stage to share their memorable experiences and reflections on their journey at the school. The audience was treated to captivating dance performances by the students of LKG, classes I and III, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. A visual journey of the ‘graduates’ was presented, highlighting their academic achievements and memorable moments throughout their time at the school. A felicitation ceremony ensued, where the principal and coordinator of the school presented scrolls to the ‘graduates’. In her address, Principal Sangeeta Nistandra expressed her pride and admiration for the graduating students and extended her heartfelt wishes for their future endeavours. She also took the opportunity to address the parents, thanking them for their continuous support and encouragement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...
Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena
AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforceme...
ED seeks time from Delhi High Court to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest
AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleges that the r...