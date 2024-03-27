Apeejay School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar, organises graduation ceremony for UKG, Class V students

The school organised a graduation ceremony for the UKG and Class V students under the guidance of Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairperson, Apeejay Education, co-founder and Chancellor, Apeejay Stya University, Chairperson and president, Apeejay Stya and Swaran Group, and Chairperson, Apeejay Stya Education Research Foundation. The chief guest for the event was Principal of the school Sangeeta Nistandra. The ceremony began with a delightful welcome song performed by nursery kids, setting a joyous tone for the event. Following this, ‘graduates’ from UKG and Class V took the centre stage to share their memorable experiences and reflections on their journey at the school. The audience was treated to captivating dance performances by the students of LKG, classes I and III, showcasing their talent and enthusiasm. A visual journey of the ‘graduates’ was presented, highlighting their academic achievements and memorable moments throughout their time at the school. A felicitation ceremony ensued, where the principal and coordinator of the school presented scrolls to the ‘graduates’. In her address, Principal Sangeeta Nistandra expressed her pride and admiration for the graduating students and extended her heartfelt wishes for their future endeavours. She also took the opportunity to address the parents, thanking them for their continuous support and encouragement.

