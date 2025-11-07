App Pitching Competition held

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised the App Pitching Competition 2025 on showcasing innovative app ideas by students of classes IX to XII. The event aimed to promote creativity, problem-solving, and digital innovation among students. The competition was coordinated by student Akshita Thakur, under the guidance of activity in-charge Shweta. The presentations were also digitally evaluated by Tunisian STEM Women, an international organisation from North Africa promoting STEM education. Winners included Team 1 (Anmol, Jappman, Nekpreet) securing 1st place, followed by Gurleen and Team 2 (Kunal, Aditya, Hargun, Sukhmani) in second and third positions respectively. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the participants’ creativity and commended the organisers for conducting a successful and inspiring event.

