DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / App Pitching Competition held

App Pitching Competition held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690c7968ddd00 3.Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr. Sec. Public School Sector 40 C Chandigarh Achievers
Advertisement

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, organised the App Pitching Competition 2025 on showcasing innovative app ideas by students of classes IX to XII. The event aimed to promote creativity, problem-solving, and digital innovation among students. The competition was coordinated by student Akshita Thakur, under the guidance of activity in-charge Shweta. The presentations were also digitally evaluated by Tunisian STEM Women, an international organisation from North Africa promoting STEM education. Winners included Team 1 (Anmol, Jappman, Nekpreet) securing 1st place, followed by Gurleen and Team 2 (Kunal, Aditya, Hargun, Sukhmani) in second and third positions respectively. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the participants’ creativity and commended the organisers for conducting a successful and inspiring event.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts