Home / The School Tribune / Aranaya clinches gold medal at taekwondo championship

Aranaya clinches gold medal at taekwondo championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Aranaya, student of Class XII-Teresa of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, clinched gold medal at the fourth Sub-Junior & Senior National Taekwondo Championship (Kyorugi & Poomsae) held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha. On the taekwondo mat, she was fearless, fierce, and flawless — a true warrior who turned every kick into a statement and every move into victory. Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools, congratulated Aranaya and said: “Satlujians don’t just dream of success —they fight for it, they earn it, and they own it. Aranaya’s golden win is a shining example of the grit, fire, and excellence Satluj nurtures. This is more than just a medal… it’s a moment of history. A moment that says loud and clear: Satlujians aren’t just players, they’re champions. Let’s celebrate the rise of our Taekwondo Queen of Satluj — unstoppable, unbeatable, unforgettable.”

