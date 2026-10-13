Aravali International School, DLF Valley, Panchkula holds capacity building programme

The CBSE Centre of Excellence, Panchkula, in collaboration with the school, organised a capacity building programme on values education, featuring Veena Sangwan and Shamee Thakur as resource persons. The session focused on practical strategies for integrating values into everyday teaching, with an emphasis on fostering empathy, responsibility and character-building among learners. The enriching programme marked another step in the school’s continued commitment to holistic education, character development and the nurturing of responsible citizens. It reinforced the belief that values build character and character builds a better society.

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