Aravali International School, Panchkula

The school celebrated Summer Camp Culmination Day. The culmination day brought a delightful end to weeks of fun and learning for classes I to V. The event showcased a mixed bag of sports, art and craft, music, dance, cookery and the STEAM Club. Students in Sports Club displayed their prowess and competitive spirit as they engaged in various sporting fixtures. The captivating dance routines and the mesmerising musical performances transported the audience into a world of enchantment, while the cookery segment delighted everyone's taste buds with their mouthwatering culinary skills and delicious treats. The Art and Craft section was too a feast for the eyes as colorful masterpieces adorned the corridors of the Art Room. Young artists proudly showcased their paintings and intricate craftwork. The Summer Camp Culmination Day was a beautiful testament to the boundless capabilities and possibilities and vibrant imagination of the young campers, paving the way for their future endeavours.