Aravali International School, Panchkula

The school hosted a three-day cultural extravaganza, “Ramlila”, on its campus. Dr Nandita Singh, a renowned educationist, initiated the festivities on the first day. On the second day, Pardeep Chaudhary, MLA of Kalka, honoured the event with his presence. The grand finale on the third day featured Sushil Sarwan, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner, who endowed the event as chief guest. The students displayed remarkable talent and confidence while enacting the scenes from the Ramayan. Throughout the three days, food stalls offered a delightful array of delectable dishes for the audience, ensuring their culinary satisfaction. Principal Gurvinder Sohi expressed her gratitude to the entire school community for their tireless dedication and lauded the students for their outstanding performances.

