Aravali International School, Panchkula

A blood donation camp was held at the school. Parents of students and residents of nearby areas took part in it. Collaborating with Civil Hospital, Sector 6 and NGO Vishwas Foundation, the event aimed to address the urgent need for blood donations while fostering community unity. The school expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, highlighting the collective commitment to social responsibility. Representatives from Civil Hospital ensured a safe donation process, emphasizing the significance of community well-being. Gurvinder Sohi, principal of the school, said, “This initiative not only showcases our commitment to societal well-being but also fosters a sense of unity and altruism among our students”.

