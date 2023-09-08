Aravali International School, Panchkula, holds Inter-School Tech Fest Competition

The school came alive with students of the Tricity indulging in a dynamic showcase of creativity and innovation at the ‘Aravaliteq 1.0 Inter-School Tech Fest Competition’. Nine tech-centric competitions, tailored for Class I to X, were conducted: Ramp Extravaganza – Class I & II (a ramp walk, during which students showcased their own versions of e-commerce websites or apps on the stage, akin to influential platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, etc), Doodle Art – Class III (created piece of art work to capture the transformative impact of e-Learning using 3D Paint Version 6.2), Enlace a Digi-Tale – Classes IV & V (crafted a self-created story using Scratch 3.0 on the given topic), Tech-Talk – Class VI (a talk show where perspectives on the theme ‘Artificial Intelligence Changing the World’ was conveyed with the help of a presentation), Weave the Web - Classes VIII – IX (a website using HTML and CSS was created to depict success stories of Indians in the fields of Sports / Technology / Science / Space Infrastructure highlighting the theme ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’), Reelcraft - Classes VIII – IX (engaged in movie-making on a designated topic using any movie editing software), Picturesque – Classes VII & VIII (image editing using unpaid version of Canva), Symphony - Classes VI – IX (compose music on the spot utilising given audio samples and a designated genre, using any software), and Quizzard – Classes VIII - X (a quiz designed to evaluate participants’ thinking prowess and knowledge across diverse technology and IT-related domains). The winners of each competition were rewarded not only with medals and certificates but also with customised pen drives. Participating schools were presented with mementos. Principal of the school Gurvinder Sohi, expressed her delight at the event’s success.

#Panchkula