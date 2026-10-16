Archers shine at inter-school tournament

Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35-B, Chandigarh, celebrated a proud moment as its young archers excelled in the Under-17 category at the Inter-School Archery Tournament 2026. Avijeet Singh of Class VI won the gold medal, while Sandeep of Class VIII secured silver. Jaskirat Gupta and Pankhudi of Class VIII, along with Snehashish of Class VI, clinched bronze medals. Principal Pritinder Kaur congratulated the winners and appreciated their dedication, perseverance and sporting spirit. She encouraged them to continue striving for excellence and bringing laurels to the school through their achievements.

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