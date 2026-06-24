Are your thoughts really your own?

Have you ever noticed how certain ideas, habits, or trends suddenly seem to be everywhere?

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Often, it is not because everyone has independently arrived at the same conclusion. Every day, students are influenced by friends, social media, advertisements, online content, and the people they admire. Most of the time, this influence is so subtle that it goes unnoticed.

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There is nothing wrong with learning from others. In fact, many good habits, useful ideas, and valuable lessons come from the people around us. However, in a world filled with constant influence, one question becomes increasingly important: Are you making your own choices, or simply following what is popular around you?

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Who is influencing you?

Whether we realise it or not, influence plays a role in many of our decisions. Friends can introduce us to new interests, online creators can share useful ideas, and trends can bring people together. The challenge is not influence itself. The challenge is becoming aware of how much it affects the choices we make.

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Many students find themselves drawn towards certain habits, opinions, or activities simply because they are popular. Sometimes this happens consciously, but often it happens without much thought. What starts as curiosity can gradually become a habit, and what begins as a suggestion can eventually shape the way you think and act.

Algorithm behind screen

Social media platforms are designed to show users content similar to what they have already watched, liked, or shared. This is done through algorithms.

As a result, people often see more of the same type of content. A student who watches one study-related video may soon see dozens of similar videos. Someone interested in a particular trend may begin seeing it everywhere.

Over time, repeated exposure can create the impression that a particular opinion, habit, or viewpoint is more common than it actually is. This does not mean the information is wrong. It simply means that what appears on a screen is often only a small part of a much larger picture.

Beyond likes and followers

In today’s digital world, numbers often attract attention. A post with thousands of likes or comments, or a person with a large following, can appear more convincing simply because of its popularity.

However, popularity and value are not always the same thing. Many people pay attention to a post or video because it has received a large number of likes or comments. Similarly, advice or opinions shared by someone with a large following may appear more convincing simply because of their popularity.

At the same time, useful ideas are sometimes overlooked simply because they come from lesser-known sources or have not yet attracted much attention. Good ideas deserve attention because of their value, not simply because they are popular.

Make it your decision

Learning from others is wise, but every student should also develop the habit of thinking before making a choice.

Before following a trend, accepting advice, or adopting a new habit, it can be helpful to ask a few simple questions:

Does this make sense to me?

Is it useful in my situation?

Am I choosing it, or simply copying it

These questions encourage discernment, the ability to think carefully and make thoughtful decisions. They help students move beyond automatic reactions and develop a clearer perspective of their own. In a world where opinions, recommendations, and trends travel faster than ever, independent thinking has become an essential life skill. Learning from others is important, but so is learning to think for yourself. The choices you make should not be guided only by trends or popularity, but also by your own goals, interests and circumstances. The next time a trend, opinion, or piece of advice captures your attention, take a moment to reflect. After all, some of the best decisions are made not by following what everyone else is doing, but by taking the time to think for yourself.

The writer is an author, educator and founder of Journey Through Books.