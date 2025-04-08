DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Arihant International School, Nahan

Arihant International School, Nahan

The school has invested Rs 5 lakh in Eduten Finland Math, a globally acclaimed digital learning platform, for its primary classes. The initiative aligns with the school’s vision under the leadership of its Director-Principal Davinder K Sahni, aiming to provide...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school has invested Rs 5 lakh in Eduten Finland Math, a globally acclaimed digital learning platform, for its primary classes. The initiative aligns with the school’s vision under the leadership of its Director-Principal Davinder K Sahni, aiming to provide students with an advanced and engaging approach to learning mathematics. The strategic investment reflects the management’s commitment to academic excellence, ensuring that students receive top-quality math education with modern digital tools. The Director-Principal emphasised that the step is part of a broader vision to integrate advanced educational technologies, making learning more effective and enjoyable.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper