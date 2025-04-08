Arihant International School, Nahan

The school has invested Rs 5 lakh in Eduten Finland Math, a globally acclaimed digital learning platform, for its primary classes. The initiative aligns with the school’s vision under the leadership of its Director-Principal Davinder K Sahni, aiming to provide students with an advanced and engaging approach to learning mathematics. The strategic investment reflects the management’s commitment to academic excellence, ensuring that students receive top-quality math education with modern digital tools. The Director-Principal emphasised that the step is part of a broader vision to integrate advanced educational technologies, making learning more effective and enjoyable.