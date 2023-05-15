Arihant International School, Nahan

Anirudh Sharma, a Class VII student, made the school proud with his blazing performance in SOF International Mathematics Olympiad. He was awarded the Gold Medal by Principal-cum-Director Davinder Sahni. The Principal congratulated and encouraged other students to participate in such events. Chairman Anil Jain and General Secretary Sachin Jain expressed their delight and wished the students to step ahead and become a better version of themselves. Saanvi Chauhan of Class X secured the first position in a painting competition held by Shri Satya Sai Seva Samiti, Nahan, on the occasion of Maa Easwaramma Day.