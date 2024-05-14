Arihant International School, Nahan

In an effort to promote literacy and ignite a passion for reading among students, the school hosted its highly anticipated Annual Book Fair. The event attracted avid readers and literature enthusiasts alike, featured a diverse selection of books spanning various genres and topics. From classic literature to contemporary bestsellers, the book fair offered something for everyone, catering to the varied interests and preferences of students. There were interactive sessions and book-related activities aimed at engaging attendees and fostering a deeper appreciation for the written word. Commenting on the significance of the event, the school’s director-principal expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to inspire a culture of reading within the school community. “Books have the power to transport us to different worlds, expand our horizons, and foster empathy,” she remarked. Chairman Anil Jain applauded the school administration for the event.

