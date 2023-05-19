Arihant Int'l School, Nahan

Students performed exceptionally well in the badminton competition. A talent hunt championship was organised by the Distt Sirmour Badminton Association. Daksh bagged the trophy for ‘outstanding player in the U-11 (singles) category. Arpit and Alfia were adjudged runners–up. Vedika and Anvesha were runners-up in Under 13 (Girls) doubles. Rudra and Arihant were proud winners of U-13 (Boys Doubles), while Abhilasha and Tanisha secured their place as runner-up in Under 15 (Girls) doubles. The Director-cum-Principal, Davinder K Sahni, congratulated students for their stupendous performance.