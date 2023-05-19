Arihant Int'l School, Nahan

Students performed exceptionally well in the badminton competition. A talent hunt championship was organised by the Distt Sirmour Badminton Association. Daksh bagged the trophy for ‘outstanding player in the U-11 (singles) category. Arpit and Alfia were adjudged runners–up. Vedika and Anvesha were runners-up in Under 13 (Girls) doubles. Rudra and Arihant were proud winners of U-13 (Boys Doubles), while Abhilasha and Tanisha secured their place as runner-up in Under 15 (Girls) doubles. The Director-cum-Principal, Davinder K Sahni, congratulated students for their stupendous performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...