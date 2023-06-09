Arihant Int'l School, Nahan

Arinjay Bhagat, a student of Class IV of the school has been selected for the 'Baccho ki Sarkar' campaign by the Digital Baal Mela. The student will meet state Chief Minister Sukhram Sukkhu on June 12 and be part of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla. The student has been chosen along with 67 others from among the thousands of entries submitted for the programme. Director-Principal Davinder Sahni congratulated the student and encouraged other students to be more active and participative.