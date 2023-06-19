Arihant Int’l School, Nahan

As many as 11 students of the school have qualified NEET with good ranks from the institute and are awaiting for counselling to get seats in medical colleges. Ishita who passed in March, 2022, has secured 573/720 marks and has brought laurels to the school. Rachita Kashyap, who passed out Class XII In March, 2023 with 94 per cent marks, secured 380 marks in her category. As many as 14 students were taking regular coaching from Arihant Academy and 11 have qualified the NEET exam, 2023. Their names are Ishita, Rachita Kashyap, Akshdeep Kaur, Vedika Kapoor, Suhani, Garima Devi Verma, Vaibhavi Thakur, Kartik Thakur, Osheen, Arushu Chauhan and Anjal Bhagta.
