Arjun wins 2 golds in taekwondo championship

Arjun Bohara, a student of Class VIII brought laurels to Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Panchkula, by securing two gold medals at the 2nd H.L. Gharti Memorial Taekwondo Championship 2026-27, organised by Emerald Martial Arts at Yadav Bhavan, Sector 12, Panchkula. Arjun showcased exceptional skill and determination, winning one gold medal in Kyorugi (Fight) and another in Speed Kicking. Principal Dr. Mamta Goel appreciated Arjun’s outstanding performance and remarked, “Achievements in sports are a reflection of discipline, determination, and resilience. Arjun’s success is an inspiration for all our students to pursue excellence with commitment and confidence. We wish him many more milestones in the future.”

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