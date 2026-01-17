Arjuna — The warrior of Dharma

Arjuna stood on the battlefield wide,

His gandiva bow shining by his side.

A hero born of courage and light,

Yet shaken by the coming fight.

Seeing his kin in every line,

His heart grew heavy — “Is this right?”

But Krishna spoke with calm divine,

Revealing paths of karma and light.

With sraddha deep, his doubts were gone,

His warrior spirit once more shone.

Arrows flew like rays of dawn,

As Arjuna fought for dharma alone.

Brave in battle, pure in soul,

He followed truth as his only goal.

In every age his story stays—

A guiding star for righteous ways.