Arjuna — The warrior of Dharma

Wall art of Hindu God Krishna as charioteer and Arjuna as warrior in Mahabharata war as is in Hindu epic Mahabharat or Mahabharat in Ramkrishna math on March 19,2017 in Hyderabad,India
Advertisement
Arjuna stood on the battlefield wide,
Advertisement
His gandiva bow shining by his side.
Advertisement
A hero born of courage and light,
Advertisement
Yet shaken by the coming fight.
Seeing his kin in every line,
Advertisement
His heart grew heavy — “Is this right?”
But Krishna spoke with calm divine,
Revealing paths of karma and light.
With sraddha deep, his doubts were gone,
His warrior spirit once more shone.
Arrows flew like rays of dawn,
As Arjuna fought for dharma alone.
Brave in battle, pure in soul,
He followed truth as his only goal.
In every age his story stays—
A guiding star for righteous ways.
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement