Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day. A poster-making activity was organised for primary students. Students expressed gratitude towards their veterans by penning down articulated 'Letters of Gratitude' to thank them for their service. Vibrant shades of patriotism were exhibited by Josephites through beautifully crafted key chains in the key chain making activity. School Director Paramdeep inspired students to imbibe the spirit of dedication, commitment and integrity for their soldiers and sovereign nation. Principal Monica Chawla expressed her heartfelt gratitude and tributes to those who remained undeterred while laying down their lives for the sake of the nation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab’s Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada
Manpreet Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accid...