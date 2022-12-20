Armed Forces Flag Day celebrated at St Joseph's Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated Armed Forces Flag Day. A poster-making activity was organised for primary students. Students expressed gratitude towards their veterans by penning down articulated 'Letters of Gratitude' to thank them for their service. Vibrant shades of patriotism were exhibited by Josephites through beautifully crafted key chains in the key chain making activity. School Director Paramdeep inspired students to imbibe the spirit of dedication, commitment and integrity for their soldiers and sovereign nation. Principal Monica Chawla expressed her heartfelt gratitude and tributes to those who remained undeterred while laying down their lives for the sake of the nation.