Home / The School Tribune / Army Day celebrated

Army Day celebrated

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
Nehru Stadium, Faridkot, witnessed a vibrant celebration of Army Day with active participation of NCC cadets of Major Ajaib Singh Convent School, Jeonwala, Faridkot, alongside the Army, under the guidance of Principal Dr SS Brar. The cadets displayed exemplary discipline, enthusiasm, and patriotic spirit. Army personnel showcased impressive demonstrations, including the Sindoor Operation, and exhibited modern weapons and equipment, giving cadets valuable exposure to military life. The presence of Poonamdeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, Faridkot, and senior Army officers inspired cadets to serve the nation with dedication and integrity. The disciplined participation of the cadets was ensured under the supervision of ANO Amritpal Kaur Khosa, CTO Veerpal Kaur and CTO Kulwinder Kaur Brar.

