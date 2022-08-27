Army Public School, Beas

A two-day training camp of Bharat Guides and Scouts was organised at the school under the guidance of District Organising Commissioner Buta Ram and State Organising Commissioner Neeta Kashyap, along with Neeraj Shastri (Scout Master), Ranjana Chauhan (Guide Captain). The selected 46 Boy Scouts and 34 Girl Guides learnt how to hoist the Tricolour, perform parade drill, inspection drill, Scout clap, Motto, Promise, how to wear a scarf & woggle, Flag Song, Prayer etc. This kind of training imparts an all-round development of the child and instils a sense of discipline, responsibility and teamwork and cooperation in the children.