Army Public School inaugurated

Army Public School No 2, CW Lines, Ambala Cantt, was inaugurated on April 2 by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education & Literacy, Government of India. The new institution has been established to strengthen educational access for the wards of Army personnel, ensuring continuity, quality, and stability in learning despite the demands of military service. While prioritising Army families, the school will remain open to all. Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Kumar underscored the importance of building inclusive and future-ready educational institutions and appreciated the efforts of the Army in expanding access to quality schooling. Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters 2 Corps, and Senior Patron, highlighted that Army Public Schools form a vital support system for soldiers’ families. He noted that such institutions ensure dependable education for children, enabling soldiers to serve the nation with greater assurance. The school has been developed with modern infrastructure and facilities aimed at holistic development, integrating academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. Army Public School No 2 reflects the continued commitment of the Army to providing quality education and nurturing disciplined, responsible, and future-ready citizens.

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