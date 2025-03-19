DT
Army Public School, Jalandhar

Army Public School, Jalandhar

The school was awarded first prize in the Educational Institution Category at the Annual Flower Show and Garden Competition 2025, organised by the Cantonment Board, Jalandhar Cantonment. The award was presented by Brigadier SK Saul, in recognition of the school’s...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
The school was awarded first prize in the Educational Institution Category at the Annual Flower Show and Garden Competition 2025, organised by the Cantonment Board, Jalandhar Cantonment. The award was presented by Brigadier SK Saul, in recognition of the school’s exceptional efforts in maintaining a vibrant and eco-friendly campus. In addition to this, the school also bagged prizes at the Flower Show organised by Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala, further showcasing its commitment to environmental excellence.

