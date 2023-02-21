The school bid a fond adieu to its seniormost class in a party titled 'Kwaheri' (meaning 'goodbye' in Swahili language). The event was marked by songs, dances and fun games. The titles of Miss and Master Army Public School, Jalandhar, went to Shreya Singh and Nitin Sharma, respectively. Suhana Sharma and Sukrit Sharma sashayed down the stage with the titles of Miss and Master Popular. After the felicitation ceremony, Saksham Singh, Principal, urged students to work hard for the realisation of their dreams. She congratulated the winners and wished the outgoing batch all the best.
