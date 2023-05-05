Army Public School, Jalandhar

Under the guidance of Principal Saksham Singh, Mandeep Talwar, Vice-Principal, the school organised a two-day CBSE workshop on the 'capacity building programme on Experiential Learning' for teachers. The resource persons for the occasion were Divenaa Shardul, founder Principal, Shri Ram Global School, Ludhiana, and Vega Sharma, a life coach from Chandigarh. They both emphasised on the understanding and application of experiential learning, by engaging the participants in hands on experiences. The participating teachers were given an opportunity to experience and reflect on the learners' outcomes. Around 30 participants from different schools of Jalandhar attended the workshop Manav Rachna International School, MohaliStudents of Class I outshined in the Olympiads-2022 conducted by SOF securing national and international ranks.