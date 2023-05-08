Army Public School, Jalandhar

Under the guidance of Principal Saksham Singh, Mandeep Talwar, Vice-Principal, the school organised a two-day CBSE workshop on the 'capacity building programme on Experiential Learning' for teachers. The resource persons for the occasion were Divenaa Shardul, founder Principal, Shri Ram Global School, Ludhiana, and Vega Sharma, a life coach from Chandigarh. They both emphasised on the understanding and application of experiential learning, by engaging the participants in hands on experiences. The participating teachers were given an opportunity to experience and reflect on the learners' outcomes. Around 30 participants from different schools of Jalandhar attended the workshop Manav Rachna International School, MohaliStudents of Class I outshined in the Olympiads-2022 conducted by SOF securing national and international ranks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...