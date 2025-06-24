Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantonment, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated 11th International Yoga Day. It was attended by the principal, vice-principal, teachers and students. The event began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day and continued with warm-up exercises. All students practiced and performed sitting and standing asanas, importance of these were explained simultaneously. All faculty members and children were taught about the importance of yoga in their life and how it helps to maintain the harmony between body and mind under the supervision of yoga teachers. All participants exhibited yoga asanas and promised to introduce the activity in their daily life.

