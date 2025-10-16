Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantonment holds investiture ceremony

The school organised the investiture ceremony for the session 2025-26. Shubham Dahiya and Saihaj Kaur were appointed as School Captain (Boys) and School Captain (Girls), respectively. In total, 29 School Appointees and 80 House Appointees from both Senior and Junior Wings were honoured and presented with badges and sashes, symbolising their roles as young leaders of the institution. The occasion was graced by Brig Bhupinder Singh, CSO, HQ 11 Corps, and Chairman, APS, Jalandhar, Lt Col Rajeshwar Jaswal, SO, APS, Jalandhar, and Officiating Principal Mandeep Talwar, who congratulated the appointees and extended their best wishes for a responsible and inspiring tenure.

Advertisement