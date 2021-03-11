Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

The school was honoured to address an important partnership forum ‘Hubs of Learning’ — an initiative launched by the CBSE to transform education. Seven schools, including APS JRC, participated in a ‘patriotic quiz competition’ under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav planned by the Union Government to pay homage to India’s freedom movement and freedom fighters and to instil a feeling of patriotism and pride in children. Where APS JRC was the mentor school, IVY World School, Jalandhar, SC International School, Pattarkalan, St Manu’s Convent School, Shahkot, Darshan Academy, Kot Sadiq, SBNSJ Public School, Kartarpur, and Innocent Hearts School, Cantt Jandiala Road, Diwali were the mentee schools. Three students from each school participated. The questions put forth to the teams were captivating, exciting and made the audience applaud excitedly when the teams answered correctly. The competition was very tough but in the end the most exciting and thrilling battle was won by IVY World School, Jalandhar. The event witnessed enthusiastic preparation and participation of students.
