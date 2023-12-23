Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

The school celebrated its annual function recently. The presence of Chief Guest Brig Naveen Sehrawat, Chief Signal officer, HQ 11 Corps, the Chairman of the school along with Principal Dr Saksham Singh and Vice Principal Mandeep Talwar, added prestige to the event. The day commenced on a spiritual note with the Ganesha Vandana, followed by a series of engaging enactments, a mime depicting the school's journey from inception to its present form. A tribute to the Kargil War unfolded, paying homage to the sacrifices made for the nation. the function concluded with students' energetic performances of gidda and bhangra, leaving the audience in high spirits.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Terrorist killed as infiltration bid is foiled along border in Jammu
The operation takes place when a group of 4 heavily-armed te...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti; cops call it hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
India gets consular access after Nicaragua-bound Legend Airlines flight carrying mostly Indians detained in France
The plane that took off from the United Arab Emirates carryi...
2 MBBS students die as car rams into pole in Punjab’s Bathinda
2 others seriously injured