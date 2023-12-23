Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

The school celebrated its annual function recently. The presence of Chief Guest Brig Naveen Sehrawat, Chief Signal officer, HQ 11 Corps, the Chairman of the school along with Principal Dr Saksham Singh and Vice Principal Mandeep Talwar, added prestige to the event. The day commenced on a spiritual note with the Ganesha Vandana, followed by a series of engaging enactments, a mime depicting the school's journey from inception to its present form. A tribute to the Kargil War unfolded, paying homage to the sacrifices made for the nation. the function concluded with students' energetic performances of gidda and bhangra, leaving the audience in high spirits.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.