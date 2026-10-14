Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

The school organised a series of educational initiatives alongside its parent-teacher meeting. The occasion was graced by Brig Bhupinder Singh, CSO, HQ 11 Corps and Chairman and Principal Jyotsana Harjai. The junior wing hosted a foundational literacy and numeracy mela, showcasing creative projects by classes I to V, including an exhibit on children with special needs. A book fair was also organised to promote reading habits. The senior wing organised Career Pathways 2026, featuring 30 universities and institutes that offered guidance on diverse academic and professional fields. The dignitaries appreciated the efforts, reaffirming the school's commitment to inclusive education, career awareness and holistic development.

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