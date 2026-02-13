Army Public School, Jalandhar, organises farewell ceremony

Army Public School, Jalandhar, organised a warm and vibrant farewell ceremony to bid adieu to the students of Class XII. The programme was hosted by the students of Class XI, who conveyed their best wishes through cultural performances, games and heartfelt messages. Salevinuo Kiso was crowned Ms APS, while Master Shubham Dahiya received the title of Master APS. The titles of Ms Popular and Master Popular were won by Ms Saihaj Kaur, Ms Yashi and Master Gagandeep Singh. The occasion was graced by the officiating Principal Mandeep Talwar, who encouraged the outgoing students to face future challenges with confidence, integrity and perseverance. The ceremony concluded on an emotional note, wishing the students success in future endeavours.

