Army Public School, Jammu Cantonment

Priyanshu Kumar Yadav and Vaibhav Yadav, students of Class VIII of the school, have emerged victorious at Unveiling India Quiz held in Delhi. Competing with 17,000 students from schools across the country, Priyanshu and Vaibhav dazzled with their sharp minds and quick wit, swooping in to clinch first place after a thrilling series of intense rounds. The dynamic duo was rewarded with a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh. “We are absolutely thrilled by their achievement,” said Principal Puneet Kaur.