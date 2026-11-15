Army Public School, Pathankot, receives AWES National Level Excellence Award 2026

Army Public School, Pathankot, received the prestigious AWES National Level Excellence Award 2026 for securing first position in the Overall Performance Index. The award comprises a trophy, a banner of merit and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Principal Dr Anju Saini received the prestigious award at APS Shankar Vihar, New Delhi. Dr Saini dedicated the trophy to the collective efforts of the management, staff, students and parents. She emphasised that the overall performance index assesses various parameters, including academics, skill development and co-curricular activities, sports, infrastructure, inclusive education, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), human resource management and governance and beneficiary satisfaction. She stated that the achievement was the result of relentless hard work, teamwork and the daily dedication of every member associated with the school.