Arnav is ‘Champion of Champions’ in abacus

Arnav, student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, participated in the 44th AMATA International Abacus Competition. Competing against students from across the globe, Arnav displayed exceptional speed, concentration and accuracy. He successfully solved 100 sums in just 10 minutes, demonstrating his remarkable numerical skills. His outstanding performance earned him the coveted title of ‘Champion of Champions’, bringing immense pride to the school.

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