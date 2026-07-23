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Home / The School Tribune / Arpita does school proud

Arpita does school proud

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 11:07 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Navjyoti Century School, Kharuni, celebrated the achievement Arpita Thakur of Class X-B, who secured second position in the short video competition organised by the EIACP PC Hub, HIMCOSTE, Shimla, on the occasion of World Environment Day. In recognition of her creativity and environmental awareness, Arpita was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,500. Her achievement brought pride to the school and highlighted the students' growing commitment towards environmental conservation. Principal Sonakshi Satpathy congratulated Arpita on her excellent performance and appreciated her hard work, creativity and dedication.

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