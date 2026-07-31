Arpita secures 2nd prize in singing competition

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, proudly celebrates the remarkable achievement of Arpita of Class XI, who secured the second prize in western solo singing competition held at St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Arpita mesmerised the audience and judges alike with her melodious voice, confidence and outstanding stage presence. Principal Ritu Bali congratulated Arpita on her achievement and appreciated her hard work and commitment.

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