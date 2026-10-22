Arshita, Tasha bag prizes at cultural festivities week

Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, takes pride in the achievements of its young performers at the 57th Annual Cultural Festivities Week 2026, an All India Inter-State Inter-School Cultural Competition celebrating the D.A.V. movement's entry into its 141st year. Held at DAV Sector 8-C, Chandigarh (Lahore), the competitions witnessed Arshita of Class VIII securing the third prize in the English Declamation Competition, showcasing confidence, clarity of expression and impressive oratory skills. Tasha of Class II secured the Consolation Prize in the mono acting competition, impressing the audience with her expressive delivery and remarkable stage presence. Principal Dr. Mamta Goel congratulated both students on their achievements and appreciated their talent and dedication. She wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

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