Art integration workshop organised

Chaman Lal DAV Senior Public School, Sector 11, Panchkula, organised a CBSE Domain 2 Art Integration Workshop. The workshop was conducted by Kusum Lata and Anjalika Rawat, who guided the participants on the significance of art integration in the teaching and learning process. The first session focused on exploring the concept and relevance of art integration in classroom teaching. It was followed by a tea break, providing participants with an opportunity to interact and exchange ideas. After the first session, a delicious lunch was served to the participants. The workshop then resumed with a session on lesson planning, during which the resource persons discussed ways to incorporate art-integrated activities into lesson plans to make learning more engaging, creative and meaningful. Dr Mamta Goel, Principal of the school, emphasised the importance of innovative pedagogical approaches in enhancing students’ learning experiences. She highlighted that art integration fosters creativity, critical thinking and active participation while making classroom learning more experiential and enjoyable.

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