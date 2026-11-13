Art summit held

In a celebration of creativity and innovation in art education, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd hosted the Camel Art Summit at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula. The event brought together art educators from various schools to explore new perspectives in art and craft and inspire one another, ensuring that the love for art continues to flourish. The workshop was part of Kokuyo Camlin’s ongoing initiative to promote the role of art in shaping young minds. Art educators showcased their innovative approaches to art and engaged in meaningful discussions to broaden their understanding of art education. The event provided a valuable platform for educators to exchange ideas, share experiences and explore creative teaching methodologies. Kokuyo Camlin Ltd thanked the participants for their active involvement.