Arun, Havish bag bronze in taekwondo meet

Arun, Havish bag bronze in taekwondo meet

Achievers
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
Arun Banyal of Class VIII-A and Havish Bhatt of Class VI-A of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, won bronze medals in the Inter-School State Taekwondo Tournament held at the Sports Complex, Sector 56, Chandigarh. Their success is a reflection of their hard work, discipline, and the constant guidance and motivation provided by the school. The school management and staff congratulated both students on their outstanding performance and wished them continued success in future tournaments.

