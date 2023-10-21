Arya Girls' Senior Secondary School, Shahabad

A blood donation camp was organised at the school. The camp was organised by the joint efforts of Red Cross Society, NSS, NCC, Rotaract Club and Laal Aatmaraam Bansal Memorial Trust along with a team of esteemed doctors from PGI, Chandigarh. Ram Karan Kala, MLA and Chairman, Sugarfed, was the chief guest. The event started with lighting the lamp by the chief guest after being presented with bouquets from Dean Aarti Trehan. Blood donation is the greatest and noblest of all donations, said Chairman Vishnu Bhagwan Gupta.

