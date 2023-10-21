Arya Girls' Senior Secondary School, Shahabad

A blood donation camp was organised at the school. The camp was organised by the joint efforts of Red Cross Society, NSS, NCC, Rotaract Club and Laal Aatmaraam Bansal Memorial Trust along with a team of esteemed doctors from PGI, Chandigarh. Ram Karan Kala, MLA and Chairman, Sugarfed, was the chief guest. The event started with lighting the lamp by the chief guest after being presented with bouquets from Dean Aarti Trehan. Blood donation is the greatest and noblest of all donations, said Chairman Vishnu Bhagwan Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme
Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after ...
Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency
The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt
347 persons died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in Indi...