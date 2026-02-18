The birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, founder of the Arya Samaj, was observed at DAV School, Manali, with absolute devotion, reverence, enthusiasm and firm resolutions to follow his noble ideas and the paramount teachings of the Arya Samaj as the main driving philosophy behind DAV. The special day was celebrated in the form of group ‘hawans’ by staff and students, exquisite ‘jhanki’ through Manali bazaar, educative placards spreading noble ideas, Arya Samaj slogans and reflections on the life of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, his examplery life, contributions to the society and noble doctrines. Principal Anita Verma offered her floral reverence to the Maharishi with devotee teachers, performed ‘hawan’ and gave a comprehensive, educative and inspiring reflection on the woes of dark ages; and the rejuvenating rays of knowledge manifested by the Maharishi to wake up Indian society from ignorance and slumber; and eradicate the afflicting social vices.
