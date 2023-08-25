Aryakulam, Nilokheri

The school in its auditorium hosted a transformative workshop, “Vedic Sanskarshala” aimed at fostering ‘sanskar’ (values) in its students. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students of all classes. Vidushi Shweta Arya was the guest speaker. She discussed the impact of rules of the Arya Samaj on student life. She said children who understand a student’s true religion, success kisses their feet. Many questions from the children made the programme more interesting. Principal Dinesh Kumar thanked Shweta Arya and the Management Committee.